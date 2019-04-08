'Kalank': Mesmerising Madhuri Dixit gives major 'Chandramukhi' vibes in new still from upcoming song 'Tabah Ho Gaye'

The first song that was unveiled from the film Kalank was 'Ghar More Pardesiya'. Before the release of the song, going by the stills, it looked like a dance face-off between Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Alia Bhatt. But, it was Alia who stole the show by showing her beautiful dancing skills which were never-seen-before. However, fans are even eager to see what's in store from Madhuri in Kalank as the stills, teaser and trailer gave out major Devdas vibes.

Now, the wait is about to end! A song featuring Madhuri is set to be out on April 9, 2019, and it's titled 'Tabah Ho Gaye'. The producer of Kalank, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and shared a still from the song much to the excitement of the fans. In the still, Madhuri looks drop-dead gorgeous in an orange Anarkali suit and doing her trademark pose. We can't wait to see the mesmerising beauty dancing her heart out in the song.

KJo captioned his post stating, "It has been an honour knowing and working with @madhuridixitnene #kalank will be special to me for various reasons but one of the most special reasons was that it was our @dharmamovies first major collaboration with Madhuri ....her song will be released tomorrow #tabahhogaye and I can’t wait to share it with all the Madhuri fans worldwide ...me being a big fan myself! Watch this space guys....day after the 9th of April the song will be yours!"

Check it out below:

Talking about Kalank, the film is directed by Abhishek Varman and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The period film is slated to release on April 17, 2019.