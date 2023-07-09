Kajol issues clarification after being trolled for 'uneducated politicians' remark: 'My intention was not to...'

Kajol/File photo

Kajol is leaving no stone unturned to promote her debut web series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, which starts streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14. However, the actress found herself in trouble when she said in an interview that India is being ruled by political leaders with no educational background. The actress was brutally trolled on social media by several netizens and political personalities. After facing backlash, the Dilwale actress has issued a clarification on the whole issue on her Twitter account.

Discussing women empowerment in the country, Kajol said to The Quint, "Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very very slow. Because we are steeped in our traditions and steeped in our thought processes and, of course, it has to do with education. You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I'm sorry but I'm going to go out and say that. I'm being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you, at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint."

After the clip of her interview went viral, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was brutally trolled on Twitter. A netizen wrote, "This crop of nepotism Kajol herself is an illiterate school dropout. Her husband sells cancer and now look at her overconfidence", while another added, "Kajol is a school dropout. Her husband sells Guthka. All that didn't stop her from saying that we are ruled by uneducated leaders." "Everyone is pointing out that actress Kajol hasn’t finished her education & I believe that’s the only reason that she feels an educated leadership can help our country", read another tweet.

On Saturday evening, the actress had to issue a clarification on her thoughts when she herself tweeted, "I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path." Some of the netizens came out in her support and made tweets such as, "Madam no need to clarify, you just said your point of view. In a democracy, you should never succumb to bullying especially when u didn’t name anyone", and "Kajol has every right to call out Netas. Kajol is a taxpayer and a voter. Her education does not matter."

I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming series The Trial, the Disney+ Hotstar show is the official Hindi adaptation of the American legal drama series The Good Wife, which ran on CBS for seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. Julianna Margulies played the leading role of Alicia Florrick in the show created by the couple Robert King and Michelle King. Apart from Kajol, the upcoming legal drama also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chadha, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles.



