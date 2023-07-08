Karan Johar reacts to Instagram user explaining how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is 'greatest murder mystery film of all time'

Karan Johar directing Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai/File photo

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, in 1998. It received multiple accolades including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Now, an Instagram user named Karan Mirchandani has reimagined the classic film as a murder mystery and explained in detail as well how Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the 'greatest murder mystery film of all time'.

Sharing a video on his Instagram with the caption, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai did it before Knives Out!", Karan said in the clip, "My favourite murder mystery is actually Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a great murder mystery film because it is packaged as a high school romance and it ends up being unsolved. There is a girl who gets eight letters from her mother, who’s mysteriously died, and mysteriously written these eight letters convincing her daughter that her husband needs to get together with his high school lover. That’s so bizarre right? Why would a mother write her daughter that?".

Karan, who calls himself a Chronic Bollywood overthinker in his Instagram bio, continued with his explanation, "It is because Rahul and Anjali, when they were in high school, they came across Tina who came from a lot of money and Rahul and Anjali didn’t. So they realised if they want to set their future up that Rahul can marry Tina, Tina could mysteriously die a few years later, and then all the money would come to Rahul. And then Anjali can marry Rahul. But the only snag is that Rahul and Tina had a kid."

He further shares the plot twist as he added, "So how do they make sure that the kid is on board of this plan as well without really knowing what happened? If the kid thinks it was her idea this whole time. If the kid thinks that the mom delegated this task to her to get Rahul and Anjali to be together, then the kid’s out of the way. She believes she loves this new mom now. She has replaced the mom in her head and even though the ghost of Tina shows up in the end to try to stop Anjali from doing this, she is now fully convinced that she did it for love! So now they get the money and the daughter’s on board. It's a brilliant plan. It's the only murder mystery in which the killers never get caught."





The hilarious video has gone viral on Instagram and even was noticed by Karan Johar, who shared it on his Instagram Stories with three laughing emojis. The film will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release in October this year and Karan's next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is being marketed as Karan's return to his roots in his 25th anniversary year. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, the romantic comedy releases in cinemas on July 28.



