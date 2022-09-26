'Kahani Rubberband Ki' teaser out: Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, Manish Raisinghan starrer tackles the condom taboo

Credit: Rahul Kumar Padey/Twitter

On Monday, Kahani Rubber Band Ki director Sarika Sanjot dropped the teaser of the film starring Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, Manish Raisinghan in lead roles. In no time, the teaser went viral and #KahaniRubberBandKi started trending on social media.

Sharing the teaser, the director Sarika Sanjot wrote, “Tumko comfortable karne ke liye naam rakha hai Rubberband #kahanirubberbandki.” Netizens reacted to the teaser and shared it on social media.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “I am having an curiosity to see Pratik Gandhi in the movie kahani rubber band ki because the name is so unique and concept is just amazing and yes this time Avika Gor and Manish Raisingham are there so that’s what a hit starcasts #KahaniRubberbandKi.”

The second one mentioned, “I can't express my happiness this is very very interesting I am very excited #KahaniRubberbandKi.” The third person mentioned, “It's really good to see kahani rubber bank ki going to stream in cinema from 14th oct to show a fantastic story #KahaniRubberbandKi.”

The fourth person captioned the post, “happy to enjoy this one team of the movie and kudos to the makers for this amazing concept can’t wait to see on cinema on 14-oct.”

The fifth person commented, “What's the matter guys very nice and wonderful I am very excited to see this movie all ready #KahaniRubberbandKi.” The sixth person commented, “Hearing its name, the eagerness to see it is coming in my mind. now waiting for October 14.”