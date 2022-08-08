Headlines

JugJugg Jeeyo success bash: Inside pics of Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar's party

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli appeared at Karan Johar's house.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party for the JugJugg Jeeyo team for making the film a success. Actors Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli appeared at the director’s residence to celebrate the film’s success.

The stars have shared the photos and videos from the party on Instagram. Kiara dropped two group photos with the caption, “Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo @raj_a_mehta is there a sequel in the waiting?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Karan Johar shared a video with Farah Khan with the caption, "the raid fire you never knew you needed!" Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer starring Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released theatrically on June 24. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 36.93 crore over weekend

"There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good," Neha Dhupia wrote.

"#ArjunRecommends | AK makes you laugh & chuckle. Neetu Aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that`s needed to hold a family together. Manish & Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer !!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva we hav a winner on hand," Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Vicky Kaushal also shared his review."What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ," he wrote, encouraging his fans to go and 'mazze karo' at theatres.

 

