Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film mints Rs 36.93 crore over weekend

Jug Jugg Jeeyo poster/File photo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo box office collection day 3: Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer starring Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani was released theatrically on June 24. The official Twitter handle of the production banner shared the first-weekend box office figures of Jugjugg Jeeyo in a poster. The film earned Rs 9.28 crore on day one, Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and followed it up with Rs 15.10 crore on day three, bringing up the opening week numbers to a total of Rs 36.93.

"Pyaar aapka satrang da! It's blessings galore at the box-office, thank you for all the love! #JugJuggJeeyo," the tweet from Dharma Productions read.

A weekend of blessings and love!!! #JugJuggJeeyo in cinemas now, see you at the big screen! pic.twitter.com/0dUWi5ciEL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2022

Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, the family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It has got a thumbs up from the audience. Currently, social media is flooded with reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

"There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good," Neha Dhupia wrote.

"#ArjunRecommends | AK makes you laugh & chuckle. Neetu Aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that`s needed to hold a family together. Manish & Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer !!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva we hav a winner on hand," Arjun Kapoor wrote.

Vicky Kaushal also shared his review."What a film!!! The joy of watching a wholesome entertainer...Congratulations team JJJ," he wrote, encouraging his fans to go and 'mazze karo' at theatres.

Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.