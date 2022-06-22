JugJugg Jeeyo FIRST review out: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer is 'full-on paisa vasool family entertainer'

JugJugg Jeeyo/Raj Mehta-Instagram

JugJugg Jeeyo film review: The moviegoers are keenly awaiting the release of the upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the leads. Though the film is slated to release this Friday June 24, its first review has been shared by a UAE-based Umair Sandhu, a part of the overseas censor board.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, June 21, he called the film as the best family entertainer of 2022 as he wrote, "First Review #JugJuggJeeyo from Overseas Censor. It is a sure-fire hit. Smart writing, fantastic humour and heartfelt emotions are the three pillars of this well-made film. The fourth pillar being the performances of its principal cast. Best Family Entertainer of 2022" giving three and a half stars to the film.

Continuing his review, he wrote in his next tweet, "First Review #JugJuggJeeyo from UAE Censor. It will live up to its title and bring good news for its investors. It is embellished with sincere and noteworthy performances by @AnilKapoor @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara @ManishPaul03. Full on Paisa Vasool Family Entertainer."

In the film, Anil and Varun play a father-son duo married to Neetu and Kiara and the rollercoaster ride of emotions begin when both the father and the son decide to divorce their wives amid the wedding celebrations of Varun's sister.

Apart from the four main leads, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul and famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is mostly known by the name of her YouTube channel Mostlysane. The film has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and is directed by Raj Mehta.



This is the second film being helmed by Raj Mehta after making his directorial debut with comedy-drama Good Newwz with the same production house. The 2019 superhit film saw Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles.