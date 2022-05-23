Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Writer claims Karan Johar copied his story idea for Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film

Karan Johar/Instagram

The trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions and starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, was released on Sunday, May 22 amid much fanfare. And the film has landed itself into controversy from its first day.

While the trailer has been well appreciated by the audience for its comic take on failed marriages, a screenwriter named Vishal A. Singh posted a series of tweets on his Twitter account alleging that Dharma Productions has copied his story titled Bunny Rani, whose extract he had mailed to the production house, into Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

"Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar", read Vishal's tweet.

Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them.

And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar. — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

He further provided the screenshots of his mail to Dharma Productions adding that he will lodge an official complaint against the company. Sharing the photos he wrote, "Please read extract of the synopsis of #BunnyRani I had mailed to @DharmaMovies in Feb 2020. And then go on to watch the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer and judge by yourself."

Please read extract of the synopsis of #BunnyRani I had mailed to @DharmaMovies in Feb 2020. And then go on to watch the #JugJuggJeeyo trailer and judge by yourself. https://t.co/c4oxhOZH80 pic.twitter.com/etonIJ2DyT — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

READ | Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq to take legal action against Karan Johar for THIS reason

His further tweet read, "Am aware that what happened with me is happening in the #HindiCinema industry all the time. That doesn't mean.. I should shut up? I have chosen to raise the flag coz I want this malpractice to stop. This can't go on forever. #BunnyRani #JugJuggJeeyo."

Am aware that what happened with me is happening in the #HindiCinema industry all the time. That doesn't mean.. I should shut up? I have chosen to raise the flag coz I want this malpractice to stop. This can't go on forever.#BunnyRani #JugJuggJeeyo — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

Concluding his Twitter thread, Vishal asked Karan Johar to start the truth and reconciliation process to resolve the matter as he wrote, "If what am saying is wrong.. @DharmaMovies should act strongly against me? And if am right.. #Dharma and @karanjohar

should start the #TruthAndReconciliation process. If #HindiCinema has to prosper.. serious issues can never operate in grey zone? What do you think?".

If what am saying is wrong.. @DharmaMovies should act strongly against me? And if am right.. #Dharma and @karanjohar should start the #TruthAndReconciliation process. If #HindiCinema has to prosper.. serious issues can never operate in grey zone? What do you think? — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

Coming to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the Raj Mehta directorial is slated to release next month on June 24. Apart from the four main leads, it also stars YouTube star Prajakta Koli and popular reality show host Maniesh Paul.