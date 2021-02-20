Jiah Khan birth anniversary: Netizens pour in heartfelt wishes for late actor

Jiah Khan's birth anniversary is on February 20 and this year the actor would have turned 33. The late actor died on June 3, 2013, by suicide and the investigation has been going on since then. Jiah was 25 when she passed away and starred in three films during her Bollywood career. The late actor made her debut with Nishabd directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film released in 2007.

Jiah was then seen in a supporting role in Aamir Khan and Asin starrer Ghajini which hit the screens in 2008. The late actor's final movie was Sajid Khan directorial Housefull alongside Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Arjun Rampal. The comedy film released in 2010. However, Jiah was all set to star opposite Emraan Hashmi in Tumsa Nahin Dekha and was replaced by Dia Mirza later.

When Jiah passed away in 2013, Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetment to suicide. The new BBC documentary titled Death in Bollywood showed an insight into Jiah's journey and her death by suicide.

On Jiah's 33rd birth anniversary, netizens remembered the late actor and several people mainly by Sushant Singh Rajput fans (SSR warriors).

Meanwhile, in the documentary, Jiah's sister accused Sajid of sexual misconduct wherein he reportedly demanded the late actor to strip during a script reading session.