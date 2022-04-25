Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor recalls being bullied in school, says he was ‘treated very badly’

Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor has spoken up about being bullied for the first time in his life. During the promotional tour for his recently released film Jersey, the actor disclosed that he was bullied and mistreated in school. When the actor's parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, divorced when he was three years old, the actor had a difficult time at school. Shahid claimed that despite his bad school days in Mumbai, he had a terrific time in college.

Shahid Kapoor told Curly Tales, "I hated my school in Bombay, I was bullied and treated very badly. The teachers were also not very nice to me. Sorry, but that is true. I loved my school in Delhi because I was there from Jr KG and I had a lot of friends. So, I've amazing memories in Delhi and not very pleasant memories of schooling in Bombay. My college in Bombay was really nice. I had a lot of fun, I was in Mithibai College, but schooling was not so nice."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the film Jersey. The actor's work in the film has been praised. Jersey, on the other hand, is doing okay at the box office. Shahid portrayed a cricketer in the film, and Mrunal Thakur played his wife. Following that, the actor is working on a web series with Raj and DK. In the series, Shahid will appear with Raashii Khanna.



Jersey opened on a low note and collected around Rs 4 crores. However, the collections are expected to grow as the audience has received the film positively. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about the collection and said, "#Jersey Friday- Rs 4 cr nett approx. Saturday biz should witness growth."