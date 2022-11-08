Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's film accused of plagiarising 2006 Tamil film Perarasu, complaint filed with TFPC

File Photo

Everyone is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to make his big return on the silver screen. The megastar has three films coming out including Pathaan, Dunki, and Atlee's Jawan. However, it seems like before his films could even release, it has run into problems. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has attracted trouble due to a plagiarism accusation, on Atlee. The complaint has been filed at the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC).

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set to be the director's big Bollywood debut featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani.

However, the film has seemed to run into trouble as it was recently accused of copying a Tamil film titled Perarasu, which had released in 2006. Reports state that film producer Manickam Narayanan filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and stated that Jawan copied its story from the Tamil movie.

According to a Times of India report, Narayanan claimed that the story of the two films was the same. The matter will be further investigated after November 7. Notably, Narayanan reportedly owns the right to the story of Perarasu.

In the Tamil film Perarasu, Vijayakanth plays the role of twin brothers Perarasu and Ilavarasu. In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is also speculated to play a dual role, however, this news has not been confirmed by the makers as yet.

As for Atlee, this is not the first time that his work has allegedly been compared to other films. His first film Raja Rani was allegedly compared to Mouna Ragam by Manirathnam and his last film title Bigil was also said to have drawn similarities with Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Chak De India.

Jawan is currently being shot and is expected to release in June 2023.