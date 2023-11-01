Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

Javed Ali talked about the song Saaqiya and revealed how excited he was before singing it.

Javed Ali, who won millions of hearts with his voice, definitely needs no introduction. He made us smile, touched our hearts and sometimes made us emotional with his songs. Recently, he gave us another beautiful song Saaqiya in Disney+Hotstar web series Sultan Of Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Javed Ali talked about the song and revealed how excited he was before singing Saaqiya. While speaking about the song, he said, “this is a mix of a qawwali and a romantic song. And Milan Luthria (composer) and Sangeet Haldipur (producer) said that this song will be sung by Javed Ali. Sangeet ji WhatsApped me this song and asked me to listen to this song and sing it. I said yes, I will definitely sing this song after listening to it. Meanwhile, Milan ji said ‘I want to be present at the studio on the day it gets recorded.’”

“So, finally, we recorded this song and it was so beautifully written. It has the flavour of folk, qawwali and romance. So overall I find this song really beautiful.”

On being asked, about the changes and revolution in the music industry, the singer said, “See, change is the only constant. Every six months we see a change. But no matter, how much it gets changed, melodious music never gets out of style because whenever it comes it has its own colours and freshness. So this a style which people really want to heart. Every 2nd and 3rd song is romantic. But whenever these songs come, people love them.”

He added, “there is a song Jashn-E-Bahaaraa from Jodhaa Akbar. It came during the when heavy much (loud music) was trending. I was thinking how this song would work because it was a very soft song. But that song has its own journey. I got so many awards for that song. So this song is also like that and this is Milan ji’s favourite song. And the kind of films and songs Milan ji make, is very different. It has a different flavour. So for me, this is a very special song.”

Talking about Javed, he gave us so many beautiful songs including Jashn-e-Bahaara from the movie Jodhaa Akbar, Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, and Tum Tak from Raanjhanaa. Javed Ali's melodious voice and ability to convey emotion through his singing have made him a respected and sought-after playback singer in the Indian film industry.