Javed Akhtar shares why he think his first marriage with Honey Irani failed: 'If I would have...'

Javed Akhtar confessed that one of the major reasons why his first marriage with Honey Irani failed was because of his battle with alcoholism. The lyricist shares two children with Irani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, and is now married with Shabana Azmi.

The veteran lyricist, screenwriter, and poet Javed Akhtar is known for voicing his opinions honestly and without any filters. Before his marriage with the actress Shabana Azmi in 1984, he had tied the knot with actress and screenwriter Honey Irani in 1972. Javed and Honey's marriage ended in divorce after 13 years. They share two children, producer, director, actor, writer, and singer Farhan Akhtar, and producer, director, and writer Zoya Akhtar.

In a recent interview with Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar opened up on his addiction with alcohol as he said, "I started drinking at the age of 20-21 and left when I was 42 years old. I could afford a bottle and used to drink almost a bottle every night. It’s very common for Urdu poetics to become big drunkards because they believe that if they are poets and artistes, they should be carefree and you should drink. I think I had those wrong values."

Talking about how alcoholism ended his failed marriage with Honey Irani, he added, "I'm sure if I would've been a sober person and if I was more responsible, perhaps the story would've been different. This (battle with alcoholism) is a part of that failed relationship. She's a wonderful person. She's a very nice person, and I have great respect for her. And that is why today, we're best of friends."

Akhtar stated that Shabana "somehow managed to" deal with his addiction for almost the first 10 years, and then joked, "But then she married the person who was drinking like that, didn't she?". The lyricist shared that he realised he might "die soon" if he keeps on drinking the same way, adding that he completely quit alcohol one day and hasn't had even "a sip of champagne" after that.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.