Headlines

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup schedule announced; India to play Pakistan on this date

Meet Avani Davda, former CEO who is now independent director of Rs 2602 crore company, know her Tata connection

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Why are stomach cancer cases rising in India? Know signs, symptoms

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup schedule announced; India to play Pakistan on this date

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

Ranbir Kapoor's biggest openers at box office

Good vs Bad Protein: Choose the right protein for your health

Tips to control blood sugar spike in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

28th European Film Festival focuses on women filmmakers, to screen 28 films in 25 languages in Delhi

This Shah Rukh Khan film was rejected by Salman, Govinda, 3 others, producer went to jail, later won 5 National Awards

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

Javed Akhtar is the genius behind Dunki's heart-touching song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and the veteran lyricist has an interesting story about the song.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan, and his magical lyrics have given a soul to the actor's upcoming film, Dunki. Javed has penned the lyrics of Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and he agreed to write the song after being requested by the director Rajkumar Hirani.

Just like the movie's premise, the inception of this song was also interestingly unique. While sharing a behind-the-scene story, Javed said,  "In this film, I have only one song and Interestingly, Raju Hirani played a pivotal role in ensuring that we included this song, and he specifically requested me to write it. I hope you will enjoy the song, as it is unique due to its distinct situation. Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed, but Pritam generously suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly, and he did a fantastic and brilliant job with it." 

Watch the song

On December 1, the makers released the song- naming it Dunki Drop 3, and it met with positive responses from the masses. Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se summarises Dunki in a gist. The upcoming movie narrates struggles of SRK and his friends who are keen to return home.

Touted as a journey film, Dunki features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Massive 50-metre-tall mobile tower stolen in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

Meet India's most generous man, richest builder, who donated 7,406 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Nadar, Ratan Tata, Adani

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, but this 90s superstar was originally considered for Darr; he still regrets losing it

Mohammed Shami to not play in Test series against South Africa? BCCI gives major update

Viral video of girls dancing in train makes internet unhappy for this reason, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE