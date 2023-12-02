Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

Javed Akhtar is the genius behind Dunki's heart-touching song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and the veteran lyricist has an interesting story about the song.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan, and his magical lyrics have given a soul to the actor's upcoming film, Dunki. Javed has penned the lyrics of Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, and he agreed to write the song after being requested by the director Rajkumar Hirani.

Just like the movie's premise, the inception of this song was also interestingly unique. While sharing a behind-the-scene story, Javed said, "In this film, I have only one song and Interestingly, Raju Hirani played a pivotal role in ensuring that we included this song, and he specifically requested me to write it. I hope you will enjoy the song, as it is unique due to its distinct situation. Typically, I write the lyrics after the tune is composed, but Pritam generously suggested that I write the song first, and he would compose the music accordingly, and he did a fantastic and brilliant job with it."

Watch the song

On December 1, the makers released the song- naming it Dunki Drop 3, and it met with positive responses from the masses. Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se summarises Dunki in a gist. The upcoming movie narrates struggles of SRK and his friends who are keen to return home.

Touted as a journey film, Dunki features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023.