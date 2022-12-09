Janhvi Kapoor sets internet on fire in neon-yellow bikini, photos go viral

File photo

In the Maldives, Janhvi Kapoor is now on vacation. The actor has recently uploaded new images of herself relaxing on a net while watching the sunset while donning a yellow bikini.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Friday, Janhvi wrote, “Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean.

Her rumoured boyfriend Orrhan commented, "Mermaid hair don’t care."

Janhvi uploaded numerous images from her day in the Maldives on Thursday. She appeared in a variety of outfits in photos taken during the day.

She was decked out in a matching bucket hat and multicoloured floral monokini. She was also seen standing among the laps of nature in orange bathing suit.

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor parodied a scene from the Om Shanti Om film, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, in a funny video. The actor, who is dressed in silver and standing beneath a chandelier, can be seen imitating Deepika while acting out a scene from the movie with a friend.

Sharing the funny video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Yeh shanti kuch alag lag rahi hain (this Shanti is looking quite different).”

In the meantime, Janhvi recently appeared in the survival thriller movie Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Mathukutty Xavie directed the movie. It was Janhvi's first professional project with her father, producer Boney Kapoor. The audience responded to the film favourably. She will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the forthcoming sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Maahi. The movie has yet to have its official release date announced. In addition, she co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the social drama Bawaal. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to premiere on April 7, 2023.