Janhvi Kapoor stuns as she poses in multi-coloured monokini in Maldives, photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor uploaded several images of herself having fun on her Maldives vacation to her Instagram account.

She was decked out in a multicoloured flowery monokini and matching bucket hat. In orange swimwear, she was also spotted posing in between the laps of nature.

She took to the caption and wrote, "The last 24 hours were fun".

Reacting to the post, Janhvi’s sister wrote, "Wow". Netizens bombarded the comment section with fire emojis.

For the unversed, In a recent interview, Janhvi claimed that because of this fluctuation, it is frequently difficult for the audience to accept her in less glamorous roles.

"I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor," Janhvi said in an interview with Galatta Plus.

In the meantime, Janhvi recently appeared in the survival thriller movie Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Mathukutty Xavie directed the movie. It was Janhvi's first professional project with her father, producer Boney Kapoor. The audience responded to the film favourably. She will soon be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the forthcoming sports drama Mr. and Mrs. Maahi. The movie has yet to have its official release date announced. In addition, she co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the social drama Bawaal. The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to premiere on April 7, 2023.

