Janhvi Kapoor gives a hilarious twist to Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om scene

In a humorous video, Janhvi Kapoor imitated a sequence from the Om Shanti Om movie starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The actor can be seen mimicking Deepika while acting out the film's sequence with her pal while dressed in silver attire and standing beneath a chandelier.

Sharing the funny video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Yeh shanti kuch alag lag rahi hain (this Shanti is looking quite different).”

She can be heard saying in the video, “Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash.”

Recently, Janhvi's movie Mili, in which she portrayed a restaurant employee who gets accidentally locked in a freezer, was released. However, the survival thriller struggled at the box office. She will now appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.

She told PTI in an interview, “I had a blast with Varun. He is a bundle of energy. And he brought out a side in me which I didn’t know existed."

About working with Dangal director she said, “Nitesh sir has really spoiled me. Working with him was such a dream. He has such clarity and has got the world’s wisdom to offer. He is the most dignified man I have ever met. I was in awe of him as a director and as a person. And when a director like him believes in me to cast me in his film and when I perform for him and he says the take is good. The belief made me believe in myself a lot more.”

April of next year is the projected release date for Bawaal. She is now acting as a cricketer in Rajkummar Rao's film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.