Janhvi Kapoor looks embarrassed while getting papped with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, netizens say 'behen darr gayi'

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya spotted together

It seems like Janhvi Kapoor is mending ways with her past. Last night, Mili star was papped with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attending Rhea Kapoor's house party at Khar. While leaving from the bash, Janhvi and Shikhar were in the same car, and the actress was unhappy with the flashes.

As soon as Shikhar drove the car within the heard of paps, Janhvi looked embarrassed and almost clueless about the media presence. Shikhar was even saying something to Kapoor, but she didn't react. Viral Bhayani shared the video of the ex-couple and wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor with boyfriend."

Here's the video

As soon as Viral posted the video, netizens jumped into the comment section to share their views about it. A few of furious users schooled Viral for calling Shikhar her 'boyfriend.' A user wrote, "Bs koi ladka sath me dikh jaye vo boyfriend,, judgement hogyi 1 min me..wht the hell. (If a boy accompanies, he becomes her boyfriend)." Another user added, "Did she come personally to share this w you." One of the users wrote, "Please leave them alone sometimes."

Many users noted that both of them were not wearing seatbelts, and they schooled them over their irresponsible behaviour. "Why, they are not wearing seatbelt," asked a user. Another user asked, "How dey never get challan?" One of the users wrote, "So the seat belt means nothing anymore?

Last week, the Dhadak star was seen posing with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party. The bash was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor among others in attendance.

Last month, Janhvi and Shikhar were seen together at an event in Delhi. This has led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya dated Sara Ali Khan. The two actresses almost confirmed their relationship when they appeared on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in July.