Janhvi Kapoor poses with ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orhan Awatramani at Ambani bash, photo goes viral

Orhan Awatramani-Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya/Instagram

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party on the night of Thursday, December 29, was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor among others in attendance.

Now, Orhan Awatramani, who is often spotted with star kids such as Janhvi and Nysa Devgn in Mumbai, has shared photos from the celebrations on his Instagram Stories. In one of the photos, the Dhadak star is seen posing with her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan.

It was earlier this month that Janhvi and Shikhar were seen together at an event in Delhi. This has led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya dated Sara Ali Khan. The two actresses almost confirmed their relationship when they appeared on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

In another set of photos, Orhan, fondly known as Orry, is also seen posing with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Khan, the star couple Anant-Radhika, and the Chak De India! actress Sagarika Ghatge in other photos that he has uploaded. The pictures have gone viral on social media.













Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has a couple of releases planned for next year. The first one is Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and another is the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in which she plays a female cricketer. Bawaal will hit the theatres on April 7, while the release date of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi hasn't been announced yet.



READ | Mili OTT release date: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller film