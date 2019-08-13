Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor commemorates mom Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary with a beautiful photo of legendary actor

On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo of her mom to wish her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 09:36 AM IST

It's Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary today (August 13) and the wishes for the late actor are pouring in from all over the world. Sridevi passed away last year on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning. It came as a shock to everyone around the globe and people couldn't stop mourning over her death. She has left a void in people's lives and they have been coping up since then. Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have dealt with this harsh reality in a stronger way.

Today, on her birth anniversary, Janhvi wished her mom Sridevi in the sweetest way. The newcomer took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo of the legendary actor clicked during English Vinglish days. Janhvi captioned her post stating, "Happy birthday Mumma, I love you"

Happy birthday Mumma, I love you

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Manish Malhotra, Rhea Kapoor to Dia Mirza and Masaba Gupta, many celebrities left heart emoticons on Janhvi's post.

Earlier, in an interview, Janhvi had spoken about Sridevi's death stating, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months."

While Boney who misses his wife the most said, "Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with... She is with me, in my memories...with my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected."

