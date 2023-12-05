Headlines

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

For the auspicious occasion, Janhvi Kapoor chose a pink saree while Shikhar wore a white kurta. Raghav Sharma, a temple priest, blessed her by giving a photograph of Baba Mahakal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. She participated in ‘Bhasma Aarti’ in the temple and offered special pooja rituals. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanied her for the prayers.

For the auspicious occasion, she chose a pink saree while Shikhar wore a white kurta. Raghav Sharma, a temple priest, blessed her by giving a photograph of Baba Mahakal.

Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has confirmed or denied their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi’ alongside actor RajKummar Rao.

Earlier, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date.Along with the post, they wrote, “Two hearts chasing one dream & it’s just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024.”

‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ is a sports drama. The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar’s second collaboration after ‘Roohi’. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film ‘Devara’ along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. (With inputs from ANI)

