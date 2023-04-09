Search icon
Jacqueline Fernandez gets love letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Easter, latter calls actress 'my bunny rabbit'

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote to Jacqueline Fernandez, "Baby this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see, but baby I promise the world to you, come what may."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has wished Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez 'Happy Easter' and wrote a letter. He also said that he was missing her company as he loved her "from the bottom of his heart".

"Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that a pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever.

He further wrote, "Baby this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see, but baby I promise the world to you, come what may," Sukesh writes in the letter. Sukesh said that he saw her latest ad for Lux Cozy and "started missing her". He said that the advertisement was so much about them.

"Baby there is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it`s the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee. Next Easter will be the best ever one you have ever celebrated in your life. I will make sure of that with the best of best, my bomma," reads his letter. Sukesh has been writing letters continuously about his love for Jacqueline Fernandez and levelling allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also wrote a song for Jacqueline. "Happy Easter again my Baby, to Mom and Dad and Family. May God Bless! Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma," he wrote.

 

