'Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga': Kamaal Rashid Khan attacks Salman Khan, says 'more than 20 Bollywood people' support him

After getting slapped with a defamation suit by Salman Khan for “publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations’ against the actor, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has now launched a new attack against the superstar.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (May 29), KRK without mentioning Salman name alleged that he has ruined the careers of many and also claimed that he has the support of over 20 Bollywood actors.

Originally in Hindi, his tweet read, “Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga,”

In another tweet KRK wrote, “More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have a direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!”

“Now many people are calling me from Bollywood. Many are giving suggestions on Twitter. And all are saying the same thing. Ki Bhai Bachke Rahna, Ye Tumko Marwa Dega! Thank you all that You are concerned. But Main Fir Bhi Isse Nahi Darta! I will continue my fight for the truth,” he wrote in another tweet.

In now deleted tweets, Kamaal Rashid Khan had said that the defamation notice had been served to him over his review of 'Radhe'. He mentioned that his reviews are only for fun and he does them because his fans enjoy them while adding that they aren't meant to hurt anyone. KRK had also said that he won’t be reviewing Salman’s films, a statement he has now backtracked on.

Meanwhile, Salman's legal team later clarified that the defamation 'suit has been filed as the Defendant (KRK) has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand "Being Human" are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits.’

KRK also mentioned in his tweet that he is not allowed about Salman Khan or the case before the court hearing which is scheduled for hearing on June 7.