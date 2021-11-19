Is Neha Kakkar pregnant? Check out this viral video of singer with hubby Rohanpreet Singh

Last year, immediately after Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanprett Singh, rumours of her pregnancy took rounds on the internet after her pictures flaunting her baby bump went viral. But the rumour soon died down after finding out that it was for a music video for her song titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'.

Suddenly, the rumours are back since her family's new show, 'Life of Kakkars' started airing on YouTube where the fans started speculating about her pregnancy after seeing her tummy. Luckily for fans, both Neha and Rohanpreet addressed the news in one of their episodes.

In the video, the entire Kakkar family including Neha's brother Tony Kakkar, sister Sonu Kakkar, father and mother spoke about how they went crazy regarding the pregnancy rumour.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Rohanpreet said, "Hum dono ne bohot hi masti karni hai, bohot hi enjoy karna hai, bohot hi fun karna hai." To which Neha added that she's pretty busy with her career at the moment and doesn't plan on having kids in the next 2-3years.

She said, "Maana maine mera tummy motu ho gaya hai but itna nahi ki main pregnant lagu. Come on! Matlab Neha Kakkar bhi thodi chubby, golu-polu ho sakti hai. Toh main abhi bas golu-polu hoon, iska matlab yeh nahi ki main pregnant hoon."

The couple denied the pregnancy rumours and said that Neha's tummy is because of the family's love for food.

For the unversed, the couple got married on October 24, 2020, at a Delhi Gurdwara in a small ceremony that included family and close friends.