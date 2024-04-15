Twitter
This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

From Vision to Victory: Khan's leadership journey, CEO expertise and million-dollar success story in US market

Shaping future of digital transformation and agile training with technological revolution and groundbreaking innovation

VC Bikram Mahajan honoured by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for contributions to startup valuation

This Bollywood star was intimated by co-stars, abused by director, worked as AC mechanic, later gave Rs 2000-crore hit

Bollywood

This Bollywood star was intimated by co-stars, abused by director, worked as AC mechanic, later gave Rs 2000-crore hit

Irrfan Khan was once intimidated while acting alongside an established film actor who said, "Kaha kaha se le aate ho (From where do you bring such people)."

Manisha Chauhan

Apr 15, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan, who passed away in 2020, was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, with a significant presence in Hollywood. He, without a doubt, changed the definition of acting.

He won millions of hearts with his stellar performances in both Bollywood and Hollywood films. But do you know he was paid only Rs 300 for his first acting job? If not, today, we will talk about his life and journey in the film industry.

Early Life

Irrfan Khan was born on January 7, 1967, in Tonk, Rajasthan, to a Muslim family of Pathan descent. His parents, Saeeda Begum Khan and Yaseen Ali Khan, ran a tyre business. He grew up in Tonk and Jaipur. 

Interest in acting

Irrfan Khan's interest in acting was sparked by his maternal uncle, a theater artist in Jodhpur. He began performing on stage in Jaipur and later joined the National School of Drama in New Delhi in 1984.

In Mumbai, he initially worked as an air conditioner mechanic and even visited the home of his acting idol, Rajesh Khanna, in 1984. 

Abused by director

Irrfan Khan once shared an incident where he felt intimidated while acting alongside an established film actor. Feeling overwhelmed, Irrfan's hands shook as he delivered his lines, prompting the director to call for a break. The lead actor remarked, "Kaha kaha se le aate ho (From where do you bring such people)," expressing his frustration.

Irrfan Khan recalled his time working on Chandrakanta and how the director abused him when he was asking about his character. He said, "once by mistake, I asked the director, ‘Is it going to keep continuing like this or is there anything better ahead for Badrinath?’ He was chewing a betel leaf with a handkerchief tied around his head. He looked at me and called the entire unit. And he asks, ‘Is he Dharmendra or what?’ And that day, I just didn’t know what to say. I asked him to tell me what my role is, and he is asking."

He later appeared in Hollywood blockbusters and Oscar-winning films including hits like Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire, and Life of Pi, which collectively grossed over $2.5 billion (Rs 22,350 crore). When combined with his Indian film earnings, his movies amassed a staggering Rs 25,000 crore worldwide. Jurassic World collected Rs 11000 crore.

