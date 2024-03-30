Not Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar but this is India's richest female singer, is worth Rs 200 crore

The richest female singer in India has a net worth of Rs 200 crore

Indian cinema has a rich tradition of playback singing. In Indian films, there have been singers who were regarded as popular as the stars on screen, if not more. It’s no wonder that many singers in India are ultra rich, charging lakhs if not crores per song. But what comes as a surprise is that the richest female singer in the country is not a usual suspect but someone ‘new’ entirely.

The richest female singer in India is...

One would assume that the most successful singers of our generation such as Sunidhi Chauhan or Shreya Ghoshal would be the richest. But these names are dwarfed by another. Tulsi Kumar has the honour of being the richest female singer in India with a reported net worth of Rs 200 crore. The 34-year-old singer is, no doubt, a successful singer having given several hits over the years. But the source of her wealth is her successful family business. Being the daughter of the late Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series, Tulsi has a stake in the company, which gives her the majority of her wealth.

India’s richest female singers

Shreya Ghoshal is at the second spot in the list of India’s richest female singers with a reported net worth of Rs 185 crore. Sunidhi Chauhan is the next name on the list with net worth of over Rs 100 crore. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is hardly active today but given her legacy, still boasts of an impressive net worth of Rs 80 crore. These three are followed by a range of younger singers from Neha Kakkar to Shalmali Kholgade and more. Yet, the net worths of these singing sensations pales in comparison to richest singer from India. AR Rahman, who is primarily a composer but also a singer, holds that tag, with a net worth of around Rs 5 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.