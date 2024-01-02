India’s highest-paid lyricist charged Rs 25 lakh for one song in Dunki; it's not Gulzar, Manoj Muntashir, Varun Grover

Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India’s highest-paid lyricist charged Rs 25 lakh for one song in Dunki; it's not Gulzar, Manoj Muntashir, Varun Grover

This lyricist charged Rs 25 lakh for one song in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, the highest fees ever for writing a song in Indian cinema.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:53 PM IST

article-main
(L) Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, (R) India's highest paid lyricist at age 13
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has been garnering praise from audiences across India. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer deals with the subject of illegal immigration and the treatment of the subject matter has been praised by fans. Among the things that have earned appreciation by fans includes the soulful song Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se, sung by Sonu Nigam. The song, which documents the longing of immigrants, has created a new record in Bollywood. The man who wrote it was paid Rs 25 lakh for this one song, making him India’s highest paid lyricist.

India’s highest-paid lyricist is...

The song has been written by veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar and he was reportedly paid Rs 25 lakh for it. Recently, while hosting a show called Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun, Akhtar recounted the story of how he came on board for the song, “I usually don’t write just one track in the film. Raju Hirani sahab asked me to write lyrics of just one song. I declined but he insisted. I kept unreasonable terms in front of him (hoping that he’d be discouraged)’. Without batting an eyelid, he agreed to those terms,” the lyricist said. While Akhtar himself did not disclose the terms he set but a report in Film Information magazine has claimed that the demands included remuneration of Rs 25 lakh and a separate credit on screen.

The man whose record Javed Akhtar broke

Before this year, the highest-paid lyricist of India was Gulzar. At 88, the poet and filmmaker still charges to the tune of Rs 20 lakh for every song he writes. Like Javed Akhtar, Gulzar seldom writes only one song for a film, preferring to write all the songs in any project. Javed Akhtar, who reportedly charges Rs 15 lakh per song usually, had been on the second spot till 2023.

Top-10 highest-paid lyricists in India

CBFC Chairperson and writer Prasoon Joshi comes at the third spot after the two veterans, charging Rs 10 lakh per song. Composer Vishal Dadlani also earns for every song he writes. At number five is Irshad Kamil, who earns Rs 8-9 lakh for every song he writes. Amitabh Bhattacharya follows him with earnings of around Rs 7-8 lakh per song. Swanand Kirkire sits at number seven, earning Rs 5-6 lakh per song. Rounding off the top 10 are Jaideep Sahni, Sameer Anjaan, and Anwar Faiz, all of whom charge Rs 5 lakh per song.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE