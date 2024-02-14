India's highest paid actor earned Rs 275 crore for a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; has no solo hit since

This actor earned Rs 275 crore for a single film, which broke box office records. But he has not delivered a solo hit since then.

Rs 100 crore is passe now. Just 15 years ago, this sum was a huge amount for a film’s box office collection. Then it became a benchmark for budget and pretty soon, it was the amount top stars charged for one film. Then in 2016, one actor broke the bank with a massive Rs 275-crore payday from a single film. This made him India’s highest-paid actor ever.

How one man earned Rs 275 crore from one film

Aamir Khan’s Dangal broke several records upon its release in 2017. The Nitesh Tiwari film earned over Rs 500 crore in its initial run, becoming the highest-grossing film in India with a net haul of Rs 387 crore. But it was its subsequent release in China the following year that helped it become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a global haul of over Rs 2000 crore. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Aamir charges Rs 35 crore as up front fees for the film apart from a profit sharing agreement that earned him Rs 100 crore in 2016. Upon the film’s China release, Aamir further earned Rs 140 crore, bringing his total earnings from the film to a whopping Rs 275 crore.

Aamir Khan’s dry run at box office after Dangal

The year after Dangal, Aamir produced Secret Superstar, which starred Zaira Wasim in the lead role and Aamir in a cameo. The film was also a huge global success but was not counted as a win for Aamir the actor, even if it was a feather in the cap of Aamir, the producer. After that, however, the superstar has had a torrid time at the box office. His 2018 release Thugs of Hindostan was a box office disaster, failing to recover its massive budget. After a four-year break, Aamir returned with Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022 but again saw failure as the film failed to even breach Rs 100 crore in India.

After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir took a break from acting. He is currently producing his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s comeback directorial Laapataa Ladies, which is releasing in theatres on March 1.