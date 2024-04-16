India's first box office hit had same actor play hero-heroine, ran for 23 weeks; not Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India

The benchmark for what constitutes a long run for a film in the theatres has changed a lot over the years. There was a time when golden and silver jubilees meant 25 and 50 weeks. Now, they refer to 25 and 50 days because films scarcely last in theatres that long in the age of OTT. But very long ago, before the longevity had set in, film runs were still measured in days. Until one film changed that and became the first to complete 100 days.

India’s first box office hit was...

Indian films began in 1913 with Raja Harishchandra, and the commercial aspect of these films had not even been realised for the first few years. Dadasaheb Phalke, who had made Raja Harishchandra, came back with his second feature film – Lanka Dahan – in 1917. This is when the floodgates opened commercially. The film, based on an episode of Ramayana, was a huge commercial success, running for 23 weeks in theatres, becoming the first Indian film to spend more than 100 days in theatres.

Just how big was Lanka Dahan

No real record of the box office collections of Lanka Dahan exist. However, the film’s impact was huge. Reports from the time state that during screenings in Bombay, viewers would take off their shoes when Lord Rama came on screen. Film historian Amrit Gangar said that there were often fights at ticket counters for tickets because all shows were sold out. Coins from the ticket counter needed bullock carts to be transported from the theatre.

Why same actor played both Lord Rama and Sita

Lanka Dahan was made in an era when acting was not considered an honourable profession. Most performing arts were considered beneath the standards of civilised people. Hence, women from good families were not allowed to act. And since Lanka Dahan was a religious film, the makers did not want to offend viewers by getting a professional actress to play Sita. In the end, Anna Salunke played both Rama and Sita in the film, giving Indian cinema its first double role.

