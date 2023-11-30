Headlines

7 killed, 24 injured in Surat's chemical factory fire: Police

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

7 killed, 24 injured in Surat's chemical factory fire: Police

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Most popular Indian films of 2023

Most popular Indian web series of 2023

Top 9 countries with lowest crime rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore and it's not SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, or Prashanth Neel's KGF.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hollywood has been making film franchises since the 70s and 80s, however, the concept is very new to the Indian film industry. It's only in the 21st century that the industry saw a boom in sequels and now, some of the highest-grossing Indian films are from the film franchises. These film franchises including Baahuabli, KGF, and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe among others have earned in crores and the highest-grossing Indian film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore. 

The highest-grossing film franchise is not Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Prashanth Neel's KGF, or even SS Rajamouli's Baahubali but YRF's Spy Universe. The spy universe consists of 5 films, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War. The collections of these films have a worldwide gross of Rs 2875 crore. This exceeds the gross of the Baahubali series with two films and a collection of Rs 2303 crore, the KGF series with two films that made a collection of Rs 1500 crore worldwide, and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with 4 films that have a whopping collection of Rs 1049 crore. 

The YRF Spy Universe consists of 4 films and all of them have been a major hit. Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif marked the beginning of this highest-grossing Indian film franchise. Released in 2012, the film collected Rs 325 crore worldwide at the box office, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai which collected Rs 565 crore. The third film in the spy universe was War, released in 2019, the film starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and collected Rs 475 crore. Then came Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the film was helmed by Siddharth Anand and broke several box office records. 

Pathaan, released in 2023, marked Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster comeback to the big screen and also the first crossover as Salman Khan's Tiger made a special appearance in the movie to save SRK's Pathaan. The film collected Rs 1055 crore at the box office worldwide. The latest release of the YRF spy universe is Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi and is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Despite being a Diwali release, the film attracted an audience in huge numbers to the theatres and has collected Rs 449.3 crore worldwide. The other movies planned in the spy universe include Tiger vs Pathaan, War 2, and Tiger 4 which will only make the numbers go higher. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mouni Roy discusses shortcomings in relationships, says she is love guru for her friends: 'I always give them...'

New Renault Duster revealed in leaked images ahead of global debut, check details

Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya might be thrown out of Bigg Boss 17 for this reason

IND vs AUS weather update: Will rain wash out India vs Australia 3rd T20I in Guwahati? Check latest report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE