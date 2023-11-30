India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore and it's not SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, or Prashanth Neel's KGF.

Hollywood has been making film franchises since the 70s and 80s, however, the concept is very new to the Indian film industry. It's only in the 21st century that the industry saw a boom in sequels and now, some of the highest-grossing Indian films are from the film franchises. These film franchises including Baahuabli, KGF, and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe among others have earned in crores and the highest-grossing Indian film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore.

The highest-grossing film franchise is not Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Prashanth Neel's KGF, or even SS Rajamouli's Baahubali but YRF's Spy Universe. The spy universe consists of 5 films, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War. The collections of these films have a worldwide gross of Rs 2875 crore. This exceeds the gross of the Baahubali series with two films and a collection of Rs 2303 crore, the KGF series with two films that made a collection of Rs 1500 crore worldwide, and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with 4 films that have a whopping collection of Rs 1049 crore.

The YRF Spy Universe consists of 4 films and all of them have been a major hit. Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif marked the beginning of this highest-grossing Indian film franchise. Released in 2012, the film collected Rs 325 crore worldwide at the box office, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai which collected Rs 565 crore. The third film in the spy universe was War, released in 2019, the film starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and collected Rs 475 crore. Then came Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, the film was helmed by Siddharth Anand and broke several box office records.

Pathaan, released in 2023, marked Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster comeback to the big screen and also the first crossover as Salman Khan's Tiger made a special appearance in the movie to save SRK's Pathaan. The film collected Rs 1055 crore at the box office worldwide. The latest release of the YRF spy universe is Tiger 3 which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi and is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Despite being a Diwali release, the film attracted an audience in huge numbers to the theatres and has collected Rs 449.3 crore worldwide. The other movies planned in the spy universe include Tiger vs Pathaan, War 2, and Tiger 4 which will only make the numbers go higher.