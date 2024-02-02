Twitter
India's biggest flop film, made for Rs 105 crore, directed by superstar, was huge disaster at box office, earned only..

In the year 2022, Ajay Devgn made a film called 'Runway 34' in which he played the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. But, despite a star-heavy cast, the film did not become a hit at the box office.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Edited by

In the film industry, the game of flop and hit continues at the box office. Today, we will tell you about a superstar's film, for which more than Rs 100 crores were spent in making, but the film proved to be a disaster at the box office. Forget about earning, the film even failed to meet its budget.

Ajay Devgn is not only a great actor but also an excellent director. He has directed many films in his career, which were highly appreciated but they had to face failure at the box office in two years. He spent more than 100 crores in making one of his films and the situation was such that the film could not even recover its cost at the box office.

In the year 2022, Ajay Devgn made a film called 'Runway 34' in which he played the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. But, despite a star-heavy cast, the film did not become a hit at the box office.

Ajay Devgn played the role of Captain Vikrant Khanna in 'Runway 34'. He also took charge of direction himself and produced the film. After release, the film received good reviews from critics. After the release, fate played such a trick that the audience did not reach the theater to watch 'Runway 34'.

According to Box Office India, the makers had spent Rs 105 crore in making Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34', but after its release, the film proved to be a disaster at the box office. Forget about earning, the film could not even cover its costs.

Ajay Devgan's 'Runway 34', released on April 29, 2022, opened its account at the box office with only Rs 3 crores. This is a low number for an Ajay Devgn film that usually earns in double digits on the opening day.

In India, 'Runway 34' could collect only Rs 32 crore. At the same time, this movie did a business of only Rs 54.71 crore worldwide. It is clear from these figures that 'Runway 34', made for Rs 105 crore, was somehow able to recover only half of its cost at the box office. This film by Ajay Devgn proved to be a disaster.

Talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in the film 'Singham Again'. This is his superhit franchise, whose last two films have been very successful at the box office. Rohit Shetty will direct 'Singham Again'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone are also a part of this movie.

