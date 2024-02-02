First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Nirupa Roy. In her career, you must have often seen her as the mother of many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna.

There are many actresses in Hindi cinema whom people have seen only in the role of a mother. This well-known actress in the industry also made her mark by playing the role of a mother in films. She has been Bollywood's favorite mother. This actress has also been Bollywood's first female 'Superman' to bring alive the character of a mother on the silver screen with her unmatched acting in the industry.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Nirupa Roy. In her career, you must have often seen her as the mother of many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna. Nirupa Roy has also been the 'Superman' of Bollywood. Even today, people have not been able to forget the character of mother played by her. Whenever she came on screen as a mother, people praised her a lot after seeing her motherly face. Once the actress was also saved from going to jail.

Nirupa Roy began her acting career with the Gujarati film 'Ranakdevi'. The same year she acted in her first Hindi film 'Amar Raj'. One of her popular films was 'Do Bigha Zamin' (1953) which made her a superstar.

Nirupa Roy mostly played a mother's role in her career. The makers used to give her the role of mother in every film. She had no equal in the role of a mother. The film 'Deewar', released in 1975, was one of Nirupa's special films. In this film, made under the direction of Yash Chopra, she played the role of mother of Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also got a separate identity in the industry as Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen mother.

Nirupa Roy, who often played the role of a pious goddess and a compassionate mother in films, was in the news when her younger son's wife Una Roy filed a case against her accusing her of demanding dowry and harassing their son. Her daughter-in-law had made many serious allegations against her. Due to this, Nirupa Roy and her family even had to go to jail.

Let us tell you that in the year 1960, apart from the role of mother, Nirupa Roy played the role of Superman in the film 'Superman' directed by Mohammed Hussain, and Anant Thakur. Actors like Helen, Jayaraj, and Tuntun were also seen in this film. Through this role, she became the first female 'Superman' of Bollywood.

On October 13, 2004, Roy suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai and died at the age of 73. Roy appeared in over 250 films and won three Filmfare Awards throughout her career. In 2004, Roy received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.