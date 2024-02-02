First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

Watch: Sofia Hayat detained in Dubai, banned from travelling, breaks down in viral video

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

7 ways ginger tea can help lower bad cholesterol

 8 animals that can swim, fly and walk

Foods to eat based on zodiac sign

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, made for Rs 105 crore, directed by superstar, was huge disaster at box office, earned only..

First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Nirupa Roy. In her career, you must have often seen her as the mother of many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actresses in Hindi cinema whom people have seen only in the role of a mother. This well-known actress in the industry also made her mark by playing the role of a mother in films. She has been Bollywood's favorite mother. This actress has also been Bollywood's first female 'Superman' to bring alive the character of a mother on the silver screen with her unmatched acting in the industry.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Nirupa Roy. In her career, you must have often seen her as the mother of many stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna. Nirupa Roy has also been the 'Superman' of Bollywood. Even today, people have not been able to forget the character of mother played by her. Whenever she came on screen as a mother, people praised her a lot after seeing her motherly face. Once the actress was also saved from going to jail.

Nirupa Roy began her acting career with the Gujarati film 'Ranakdevi'. The same year she acted in her first Hindi film 'Amar Raj'. One of her popular films was 'Do Bigha Zamin' (1953) which made her a superstar. 

Nirupa Roy mostly played a mother's role in her career. The makers used to give her the role of mother in every film. She had no equal in the role of a mother. The film 'Deewar', released in 1975, was one of Nirupa's special films. In this film, made under the direction of Yash Chopra, she played the role of mother of Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also got a separate identity in the industry as Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen mother.

Nirupa Roy, who often played the role of a pious goddess and a compassionate mother in films, was in the news when her younger son's wife Una Roy filed a case against her accusing her of demanding dowry and harassing their son. Her daughter-in-law had made many serious allegations against her. Due to this, Nirupa Roy and her family even had to go to jail.

Let us tell you that in the year 1960, apart from the role of mother, Nirupa Roy played the role of Superman in the film 'Superman' directed by Mohammed Hussain, and Anant Thakur. Actors like Helen, Jayaraj, and Tuntun were also seen in this film. Through this role, she became the first female 'Superman' of Bollywood.

On October 13, 2004, Roy suffered a cardiac arrest in Mumbai and died at the age of 73. Roy appeared in over 250 films and won three Filmfare Awards throughout her career. In 2004, Roy received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Understanding transgenerational inheritance and gaining insights for mental health and relationships

Weather update: IMD warns of rain and snowfall in this state, issues orange alert for next 2 days; check details

Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments in 2024 (Real and Custom)

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE