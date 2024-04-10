India's biggest flop film, had two superstars, was remake of superhit film, made for Rs 68 crore, earned just Rs..

Ajay Devgn's 'Himmatwala' failed to attract the audience to the theatres. The film did not get good reviews even from critics. The film got only a 1.7 rating out of 10 on IMDb.

Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful actors in the film industry. The actor is known for giving blockbuster films which turn out to be highly profitable when released. Ajay Devgn's films make huge collections at the box office but there is one film by the actor which is by far one of the worst films of his career and his biggest flop.

Ajay Devgn's film 'Himmatwala' was released in 2013, co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, and was completely rejected by the audience. The makers had to suffer huge losses after the film was released. Ajay Devgn, who is one of the highest-paid actors in India, proved to be a super flop with 'Himmatwala'. The film could not even recover its cost.

This movie was released in theaters in the year 2013, in which stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Paresh Rawal, and Mahesh Manjrekar played important roles, but despite having so many superstars, the film failed at the box office.

Ajay Devgn's film was a remake of 'Himmatwala' starring Jeetendra and Sridevi released in 1983. This movie was a super hit at the box office, but in terms of earnings, Ajay Devgn's movie 'Himmatwala' was a super flop at the box office.

'Himmatwala' was directed by Sajid Khan and Ronnie Screwvala and Sajid Nadiadwala produced 'Himmatwala' together, but all the hard work was ruined in one swoop.

According to Box Office India, the makers had spent Rs 68 crore in making Ajay Devgn's film 'Himmatwala' but the movie could not even recover its cost at the box office.

Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia's film 'Himmatwala' had a gross collection of Rs 58.34 crore in India. The total earnings of the film worldwide was only Rs 65.7 crore.

