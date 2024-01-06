Headlines

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

Urvashi Rautela charges fees in crores for doing a single dance number. However, not a single film of hers has worked as a lead actress. In the first film, she romanced an actor 38 years older than her, but the movie proved to be a flop at the box office.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 01:17 PM IST

Every year hundreds of actors come to Bollywood with the dream of succeeding, but only a few people's dream is fulfilled, while others fail to make a mark. This list includes not only actors but also actresses. An actress has been active in Bollywood for the last 10 years, but she has not yet had a single hit film in her account. We are talking about none other than Urvashi Rautela who entered the film world a decade ago, but fate was such that her debut film was a big flop. 

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has won many beauty contests before coming into films and has spread her fame not only in the country but also abroad based on modeling, but her career in Bollywood was nothing special. Now, she is seen only doing item numbers on the big screen. 

However, this has not affected her popularity in any way. Urvashi Rautela charges fees in crores for doing a single dance number. However, not a single film of hers has worked as a lead actress. In the first film, she romanced an actor 38 years older than her, but the movie proved to be a flop at the box office.

Earlier, it was reported that Urvashi Rautela had charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, which starred South Indian megastar, Chiranjeevi.  In a report quoted by Siasat, Urvashi Rautela has demanded Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance in Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, which means she will be paid Rs 1 crore per minute, which will make her the highest-paid actress in India.

Urvashi Rautela entered Bollywood in the year 2013 with the film 'Singh Saab the Great'. She starred opposite Sunny Deol in the film. During her debut film, Urvashi was only 19 years old and did a romantic film with then-57-year-old Sunny Deol on the silver screen. However, the movie was a big flop at the box office.

Sunny Deol and Urvashi Rautela's film 'Singh Saab the Great' was directed and produced by Anil Sharma. According to Box Office India, the budget of the film was Rs 42 crore, but it could not even recover its cost at the box office. 'Singh Saab The Great' was able to collect only Rs 32 crore worldwide.

After this, Urvashi Rautela's career never took off. She worked in many films, but not a single movie was successful at the box office. Three years later, in 2016, Urvashi Rautela worked in the film 'Sanam Re', in which she was paired opposite Pulkit Samrat. Yami Gautam was also a part of this film. Though Urvashi only had a cameo in 'Sanam Re', this film also flopped.

Urvashi Rautela worked in 'Hate Story 4' (2018) and 'Pagalpanti' (2019), but both these films did not do well at the box office. While 'Hate Story 2' proved to be average in terms of earnings, 'Pagalpanti' was a disaster. So far, Urvashi Rautela has completed 10 years in Bollywood, but not a single film of hers has been a hit. On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will now be seen in 'Dil Hai Gray' and 'Black Rose'. 

Apart from her professional life, Urvashi Rautela is also always in the news for her rumoured relationship with Rishabh Pant. Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been linked to each other on several occasions. However, neither of them has ever responded in any meaningful way. Urvashi and Rishabh were previously also engaged in a social media war when Urvashi had implied in an interview that Pant was romantically interested in her. 

Rishabh responded with a cryptic story about people lying in interviews for headlines. Since then, while Pant has maintained silence, Urvashi has repeatedly referenced the cricketer in her social media posts.

