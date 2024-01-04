Headlines

Bollywood

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

Talking about her husband Michael Dolan, Ileana D'Cruz said, "All I can say is that he is absolutely lovely. He is a big support. He has been consistent since the first day I met him. I feel fortunate to have met him." The couple welcomed their son Koa Phoenix Dolan in August last year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

article-main
Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz tied the knot with her partner Michael Dolan in May last year, as per reports. She announced her pregnancy in June and the couple welcomed their baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in August. In her latest interview, the actress shared that she is still goingh through postpartum depression and thanked her partner for being a constant support.

Talking to Times of India, the Barfi! actress opened up about postpartum depression and said, "Postpartum depression is very real, and nothing can prepare you for it. I am glad that I had a good support system at home and a team of doctors who took good care of me. Topics like mom guilt are so real. I remember I was in my room, and I started crying. My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him’."

"So, there are these intense emotions you go through after having a baby. I still am going through it. I am thankful that Mike (Michael Dolan) is such an amazing partner. I don’t need to explain things to him. He makes me take a break and looks after the baby before I join in again", she added.

Nothing much is known about her partner Michael and when Ileana was asked about him, the actress said, "All I can say is that he is absolutely lovely. He is a big support. He has been consistent since the first day I met him. I feel fortunate to have met him. Michael has been to India four times. He finds Mumbai very intriguing and says that it reminds him of New York. He has seen so much of my work that he knows all the songs. In fact, he knows the lyrics better than I do."

On the work front, Ileana is awaiting the release of the social comedy titled Unfair and Lovely and based on India's obsession with fair skin. She is paired opposite Randeep Hooda in the film.

