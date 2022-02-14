Ileana D'Cruz burns the internet with her 'little V day red' look- WATCH

Glamorous Ileana D'Cruz is one of those actresses who never fail to impress her fans with her gorgeous outfits. She keeps treating her fans with her beautiful pics and videos on social media. On Valentine’s, the actress shares a boomerang video that raised the temperature on the internet.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the actress took to Instagram and dropped her video in which she can be seen wearing a red bikini. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “A little V day red.” Take a look:

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Ileana showed her ‘badass’ attitude in a bright red lehenga sitting on a bike. Looking extremely confident in the picture, her black pointed heels grabbed everyone’s attention. She captioned the picture as "Some days you just gotta be a bit badass - Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast". Her comments section was flooded with red hearts and kissing emojis from her fans and followers.

For the unversed, answering to one of her fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Ileana denied ever having undergone surgery. “Have you had any surgery for aesthetics?" a fan posed the question to Ileana. "Nope," she replied, squashing up her face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film in which she shares screen space with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Ileana has a massive fan base of over 13.3 million followers on Instagram. In her last film 'The Big Bull', she played the role of news reported Meera Rao, based on the famous business journalist Sucheta Dalal who investigated the 1992 Indian stock market scam carried out by the stockbroker Harshad Mehta, whose character was played by Abhishek Bachchan in the 2021 OTT release.