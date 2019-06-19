'I was surprised that they wanted me to play the villain': Mouni Roy opens up on her 'Brahmastra' role

Popular TV actress Mouni Roy, who took the plunge and made her debut in Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold in 2018, is now gearing up for her next - Brahmastra. The actress, who plays the antagonist in the film that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leads, recently shared that it was her hit Television show Naagin that helped her bag a role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Mouni Roy will be seen sharing the screen space with not just Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, but also Amitabh Bachchan in the film. While interacting with TOI, Mouni spilled the beans about her role in the film and how she became a part of the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

"I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenge me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain,” she was quoted as saying.

She further revealed,"Ayan Mukerji had seen something from Naagin and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor, you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow."

Ranbir and Alia recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a schedule of the film in Varanasi. Brahmastra is the first installment in a three-part fantasy drama franchise, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie which is going to be quite heavy on VFX, is slated to hit the theatres in summer 2020.