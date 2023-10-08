'I need some time': Nushrratt Bharuccha gets overwhelmed on being mobbed at airport upon return from war-hit Israel

Nushrratt Bharuccha lands in Mumbai safely after being stranded in war-hit Israel.

Nushrratt Bharuccha who was stranded in war-torn Israel for several hours has finally reached Mumbai safely. The actress was attending a film festival in Israel when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked the country leaving 400 citizens dead and thousands injured.

On Sunday afternoon, Nushrratt Bharuccha landed in Mumbai safely. The actress looked tense and in shock as she arrived at the airport. The actress was mobbed with the paparazzi and was seen asking for some time before talking to them. As she got mobbed and flooded with questions, the actress said, “I need some time.”

VIDEO | Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives in Mumbai from Israel. She was in Israel when Hamas launched sudden attacks in the country days before. pic.twitter.com/MFIV3IETuG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2023

VIDEO | "I need some time," says Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha after arriving in Mumbai from Israel. She was in Israel when Hamas launched sudden attacks on the country.#IsraelPalestineConflict pic.twitter.com/lE3xmlxEu8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2023

Earlier, the actress' team was not able to reach out to her, however, on Sunday morning, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team informed in a statement that the actress was able to board a flight back to India and said, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India.”

Netizens also slammed the paparazzi for mobbing the actress. One of the comments read, “she is about to cry.” Another wrote, “she looks so disturbed.”

Nushrratt was in Israel for the Haifa International Film Festival for her film Akelli when the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel. The actress shared the screen with Tsahi Halevi of Fauda fame in the film.

Interestingly, Nushrratt’s film Akelli was also about an ordinary girl trapped in a combat zone in the Middle East and her fight for life. Helmed by Pranay Meshram, the movie released on August 25 and received positive response from the audience.