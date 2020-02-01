'I don't leave unless I'm super-secure': Priyanka Chopra on viral Grammy attire staying in place

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Ralph & Russo gown which she wore at 62nd annual Grammy Awards has become a topic of discussion worldwide since her appearance. For the uninitiated, the actor was seen in an ivory sequin-encrusted silk crêpe cady kimono, hand-painted with peonies and embellished with opal stones, 3D organza petals and peach ombré fringed sleeves. The attire had a navel-gazing neckline and it received a mixed reaction from many.

During an interaction with US Weekly, when Priyanka was asked how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so low-cut, the actor stated that Ralph & Russo, whenever they make a custom outfit for her they always do them fitted to her body, keeping these things (wardrobe malfunction) in mind. PeeCee went on to say, "So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can`t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn`t have that. It was like a netting."

Priyanka further shared that she doesn't step out unless she is 'super secure'. The actor further said, "When I decide to wear an outfit I`m not someone who`s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I`m very secure," explained Chopra. "I don`t leave unless I`m super secure."

The stunning beauty added, "I don't like wardrobe malfunction! Nobody does!"