'I cannot be a monkey on Salman Khan's back,' says Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan, who is in the Indian film industry for almost 12 years, has admitted that she is ‘replaceable’. In her recent interview, the actress opened up about her professional life and confessed ‘actors are insecure.”

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Zareen Khan talked about actors, she said, “They are indispensable and replaceable. And nobody really cares. I’ve always been very content in my own space. So, I have never been in any race. But I do think I’m quite replaceable, right now. Unless you are an A-lister, people won’t wait for you.”

Talking about her journey, she said, “My dad had left us, (so) it was me who had to take the responsibility, to take care of my family financially. I did not have anybody helping me or guiding me. It was intimidating. I was intimidated and many took it as arrogance. There have been times when I felt lost in the industry. I wanted to do good work but I wasn’t allowed to show my acting talent and what I could bring to the table. There were preconceived notions about me, as I was just a pretty face.”

She was first seen in Salman Khan’s movie ‘Veer’ in the year 2010. Therefore, people think that the superstar helped the actress in her career. While talking about the same, she said, “A lot of people still have that assumption.”

She further mentioned, “I’m thankful to Salman because I would’ve never entered the industry if it was not for me. He gave me an entrance to the industry. But my struggle started after I became a part of the industry because then I knew nothing. Salman is an amazing person but he is also a busy man. I cannot be a monkey on his back and bother him for little things. A lot of people to date think that all the work I do is through him and that’s not true. Salman is a friend and just a phone call away but I’m not pestering him. And that undermines the struggle, the hard work that I’ve done.”