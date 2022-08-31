Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan thank fans for heartwarming response to Vikram Vedha teaser, say 'we cannot wait to...'

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan thank fans for heartwarming response to Vikram Vedha teaser, say 'we cannot wait to...'
Vikram Vedha teaser/File photo

The audience's praises for Vikram Vedha teaser has made actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan extremely happy. On receiving great responses from people over his upcoming film's teaser, Hrithik said, "The whole team of Vikram Vedha submitted to the vision of Pushkar & Gayatri in bringing this film to life. Our teaser was a little glimpse of the world of Vikram Vedha, and the response that it has garnered is heartwarming. I've been told that Vikram Vedha's teaser stands to be the most liked Hindi Film teaser, and the number of viewers it has reached to across social media platforms is hugely rewarding for me as an artist. We cannot wait to present our film to the audience."

Saif, also, expressed his happiness."It feels good to know that the teaser of Vikram Vedha is the most liked teaser for a Hindi film till date. We all have put in so much of our love and hard work into making this film, and learning that our audience is as excited as we are to witness the film in theatres is the most positive outcome for me as an actor," he shared.

READ: Kriti Sanon bags Best Actor (Female) award for Mimi at 67th Filmfare Awards, pens note saying it's 'dream come true'

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.