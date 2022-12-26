Hrithik Roshan drops snowy Christmas photo with girlfriend Saba Azad, sons Hrehaan-Hridaan, cousins Pashmina-Eshaan

Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his family at an undisclosed location as the Vikram Vedha actor shared an adorable snowy photo on his Instagram on the night of Sunday, December 25. He captioned the photo, "Merry Christmas beautiful people."

In the picture, Hrithik could be seen posing with his girlfriend Saba Azad, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, and his cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan. All of them are seen in wintery clothes and holding their black umbrellas with snow-filled mountains in the background.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis. "Merry Christmas to you and your family," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "what a beautiful family photo. instead of singing in the rain....singing in the snow!"

For the unversed, Saba and Hrithik's dating rumours had begun in late January when the actors were spotted holding hands while they stepped out from a dinner outing. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a Sunday brunch. The two actors stylishly posed together at Karan Johar's birthday bash and Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding reception, confirming their relationship.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the Vikram Vedha star has started shooting for his next film, Fighter. Touted to be India's first aerial actioner, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

On the other hand, Saba Azad will be seen in the second season of Rocket Boys, the biographical streaming series based on the lives of India's two scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, in the Sony LIV show. Saba plays Parwana Irani in the series.