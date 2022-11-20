Hrithik Roshan denies reports of moving in together with girlfriend Saba Azad, says 'it's best if we keep...'

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad/File photo

It's no secret that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other since the two of them are often seen together at multiple Bollywood parties. Recently, there were reports that the lovebirds have decided to move in together in a Rs 100 crore worth palatial apartment.

The Vikram Vedha star took it upon himself to refute all the rumours and put out a tweet on Sunday, November 20, which read, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

A source was also quoted telling Pinkvilla, "There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik & Saba moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam."

Talking about Fighter, the film is touted to be India's first aerial actioner. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles. Slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024, the film's first schedule started in Assam this week itself.



On the other hand, Saba Azad will soon be seen in the second season of Rocket Boys, the biographical streaming series based on the lives of India's two scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, in the Sony LIV show. The show's first season, released in February earlier this year, received extremely positive reviews from the critics and audience.