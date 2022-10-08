Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan have similar nicknames for Vikram Vedha star

Sussanne Khan-Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad/File photos

After Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan officially ended their 14-year marriage in 2014, the War star has been rumoured to be dating actress Saba Azad as both of them have attended various public events together, most recently being Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Do you know that Sussanne and Saba have similar nicknames for Hrithik? Earlier this week, the actor shared an interesting clip on how he prepped for his character in his most recent film Vikram Vedha. However, what caught netizens' reaction was the two leading ladies' reactions praising the actor in the comment section.

Sharing the video, the Super 30 actor wrote, "To become 'Vedha' I had to first find comfort in being a 'yeda'. 9 months of prepping & being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it's a character I'm proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik."

Saba Azad lauded her boyfriend as she wrote, "This!!! This is you baby!! Endless prep,constantly pushing your boundaries!! It’s been such a joy watching you completely transform into something that’s so far away from who you are!! You’re aces Ro and your Vedha will be remembered for eons!! Here’s to more more more" and added three black hearts emojis.

Sussanne, who is now said to be dating actor-model Arslan Goni, too dropped in the comments section and heaped praise on her ex-husband. "Your always 100 steps ahead of everyone in all that you do!! Vedha is an EPIC character and the little nuances u embraced was incredible!! Full power and energy to u Rye!!!", she wrote.



Well, as you can see, Saba's nickname for Hrtithik is "Ro", while Sussanne calls him "Rye". A netizen jokingly commented "Kisi Ka Ro Kisi Ka Rye", punning on the title of Salman Khan's next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which is scheduled to release later this year.