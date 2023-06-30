Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's comedy franchise returns, sets box office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4-Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photos

Akshay Kumar surprised his fans and followers on Friday, June 30, morning when he announced the release date of Housefull 5, the fifth part of the comedy franchise. The upcoming film, which will also feature Riteish Deshmukh, will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has produced the previous four Housefull films too.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay wrote, "Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!". Riteish also shared the announcement poster and wrote, "We're back! And this time, we're surely going to make your Diwali brighter! Presenting our next one in the franchise! #SajidNadiadwala's #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas in Diwali 2024!".

Tarun Mansukhani made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy Dostana featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan in 2008. It took a long wait of 11 years before his next film Drive came out, and that too was a direct-to-digital release. Starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the action-heist thriller premiered on Netflix in 2009. Now, Tarun is all set to make his directorial comeback after five years with Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 has set its box office clash with Kartik Aaryan's threequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as both films will be released on Diwali 2024. Interestingly, Kartik replaced Akshay in Bhool Bhuaiyaa 2 last year and the latter turned out to be a massive blockbuster earning more than Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide.

Apart from the first three Housefull films being summer releases, Farhad Samji-directed Housefull 4 was also released on Diwali in 2019 and was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The details about the rest of the cast and crew details of Housefull 5 haven't been released yet.



