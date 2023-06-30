CBI gives major update on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, says 'we are still waiting for a response from..'

CBI gives major update on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor was found hanging in his apartment in 2020. However, the actor’s fans and family suspected foul play and the investigation of the case was handed over to CBI. Now, CBI has finally shared a major update on the actor’s death case.

People familiar with the development told Hindustan Times that CBI hasn’t been able to finalize the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and is waiting for a response from the US on some technical evidence. A CBI officer told the portal, “We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalization (because of this).”

In 2021, the premier anti-corruption agency sent a formal request to California-headquartered Google and Facebook, asking them to share the details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s deleted chats, emails, or posts to get a better understanding of the background of the events that took place on June 14, 2020, when the actor breathed his last. For the unversed, according to a mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) between India and US, both sides can gain access to information in any domestic investigation.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who is a representative of the actor’s family said that he wasn’t aware of the request made to US authorities but added, “CBI is trying to give a slow death (to the case).”

Recently, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also shared an update on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police.”

He added, “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Mumbai Police who were earlier investigating the case didn’t find any foul play and later the case was handed over to CBI who claims to have visited several cities including Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar, and Patna to collect evidence and record statements.

Read Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shares big update, says 'currently, we are..'