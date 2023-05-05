Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan postponed, will avert clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan/Jackky Bhagnani Instagram

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-packed entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been postponed and will now release on Eid 2024. Earlier slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2023, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer will now avert its clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, which releases worldwide on December 22.

The producer Jackky Bhagnani confirmed the new release date, along with sharing new unseen stills from the upcoming big-budget film. In the first picture, Akshay and Tiger are seen riding bikes with an airplane behind them. The two of them are seen carrying rifles in stylish outfits with a helicopter behind them in the second still. In the third photo, Akshay is seen shooting with a gun while Tiger aims with a rifle with both of them in military clothes.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars the Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist Kabir. Sonakshi Sinha has been confirmed to play one of the main actresses and it is rumoured that she will soon be joined by the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

The upcoming film will be the third Eid release for the filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has had two blockbuster releases on the festive occasion, both starring Salman Khan. The first one was the sports drama Sultan in 2016 and the other was the emotional drama Bharat in 2019. In between the two, he also directed Salman in the spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, which was Christmas 2017 release.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment production, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It will be thrilling to see the Khiladi star and the Baaghi star, known for performing their own stunts, together in a big-budget action entertainer.



