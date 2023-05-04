Jailer: Rajinikanth film's release date announced, sets clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar

Rajinikanth in Jailer/Sun Pictures Twitter

The release date of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer has finally been announced by the makers on Thursday, May 4. The action-comedy film, written and directed by Nelson, will be released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, August 10, ahead of the extended Independence Day 2023 weekend.

The production company Sun Pictures dropped a teaser announcing the release date on social media with the caption, "#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th". The teaser shows a glimpse of the massive pan-India star cast including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishnan before the superstar Rajinikanth is seen stepping down from a luxury car in his dashing avatar and smiling in front of the camera.

The teaser is set to peppy music from Aniruddh Ravichander, who is the son of Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth's brother Ravi Raghavendra. This will be his third collaboration with the superstar after he has composed smashing songs in Karthik Subbaraj-directed Petta and AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar.

The Independence Day 2023 extended weekend has massive films lined up for release across India. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna's gangster drama Animal and Sunny Deol and Ameesh Patel-starrer Gadar 2 are set for an epic box office clash on August 11. Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War is also scheduled to hit cinemas on August 15 in eleven languages.

In Tollywood, Chiranjeevi, Tamannah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh's Bhola Shankar, which is a remake of Ajith Kumar's 2015 actioner Vedhalam, is set to release on August 11. Jailer might also see a direct clash with Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran, which announced its release date as August 11, but as per the latest reports, might prepone its release to July.



