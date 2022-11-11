Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Hera Pheri 3: Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's casting in Akshay Kumar starrer, fans say 'gunaah hai yeh...'

Netizens feared that Aaryan has replaced Kumar in the much-awaited film, and they shared their concern in Paresh Rawal's tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

Hera Pheri 3: Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's casting in Akshay Kumar starrer, fans say 'gunaah hai yeh...'
Kartik Aaryan

On Friday, Paresh Rawal stunned netizens when he confirmed, that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of their much-awaited comic caper Hera Pheri 3. Although Paresh Rawal didn't share whether Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar, fans of the franchise are feared that Kartik will step into the shoes of  Akshay, and they have shared their reaction about it. 

In Paresh Rawal's tweet, several netizens stated that Hera Pheri 3 can't happen without Akshay Kumar. A user wrote, "Trust me! Movie utna hit nahi hoga jitna ki Hera pheri aur phir hera pheri hai. Best combination of Akshay, Sunil and Paresh! Yeh sunke baad aur really hurt hua main bohot." 

Another user wrote, "I am not a fan of real-life Akshay Kumar,  actually I despise him as a person but this is one bad move for Hera Pheri 3. That franchise is meant for him only." A netizen wrote, "Yes Baburao (@SirPareshRawal) is an important character in hp3 but Akshay Kumar is also important. And even every character and especially director @priyadarshandir is also important for hp3. So it's my request to the whole hp team that please don't ruin the legendary movie." 

Here are some funny meme reactions on the news

Earlier, there were a few media reports that Akshay Kumar met producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and he will reprise his iconic characters Guru Gulab Khatri, Raju, and Rajeev with the sequels of Awara Pagal Deewana, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome respectively. This revelation will surprise filmgoers and fans of the comedy franchise in a big way. 

READ: Freddy: Kartik Aaryan's trainer opens up about actor's gaining 14 kgs for the role

This will be the second time when Kartik star in an Akshay-led film. Earlier, Aaryan replaced Kumar in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and it went on to become one of the highest grosser of 2022. Kartik will soon be seen in the romantic thriller, Freddy. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab, Tarn Taran: Schoolgirl fights gun-wielding criminal; CCTV footage goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.