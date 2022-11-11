Hera Pheri 3: Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan's casting in Akshay Kumar starrer, fans say 'gunaah hai yeh...'

Kartik Aaryan

On Friday, Paresh Rawal stunned netizens when he confirmed, that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of their much-awaited comic caper Hera Pheri 3. Although Paresh Rawal didn't share whether Aaryan will replace Akshay Kumar, fans of the franchise are feared that Kartik will step into the shoes of Akshay, and they have shared their reaction about it.

In Paresh Rawal's tweet, several netizens stated that Hera Pheri 3 can't happen without Akshay Kumar. A user wrote, "Trust me! Movie utna hit nahi hoga jitna ki Hera pheri aur phir hera pheri hai. Best combination of Akshay, Sunil and Paresh! Yeh sunke baad aur really hurt hua main bohot."

Another user wrote, "I am not a fan of real-life Akshay Kumar, actually I despise him as a person but this is one bad move for Hera Pheri 3. That franchise is meant for him only." A netizen wrote, "Yes Baburao (@SirPareshRawal) is an important character in hp3 but Akshay Kumar is also important. And even every character and especially director @priyadarshandir is also important for hp3. So it's my request to the whole hp team that please don't ruin the legendary movie."

Here are some funny meme reactions on the news

Kiska Naam padh liya pic.twitter.com/18v1F7mpRv — Anuraag Bajaj (@anuraagbajajj) November 11, 2022

India ki haar ke sadme se ab tak bahar nahi aaya.

Aur phir naya sadma de diya. @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/zHDZ0A1T5R — Sarcastic_Sanket (@SanKi_Baaat) November 11, 2022

Earlier, there were a few media reports that Akshay Kumar met producer Firoz Nadiadwala, and he will reprise his iconic characters Guru Gulab Khatri, Raju, and Rajeev with the sequels of Awara Pagal Deewana, Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome respectively. This revelation will surprise filmgoers and fans of the comedy franchise in a big way.

This will be the second time when Kartik star in an Akshay-led film. Earlier, Aaryan replaced Kumar in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and it went on to become one of the highest grosser of 2022. Kartik will soon be seen in the romantic thriller, Freddy.