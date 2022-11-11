Freddy: Kartik Aaryan's trainer opens up about actor's gaining 14 kgs for the role

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is geared up for his next romantic-thriller Freddy, and the actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation for the role. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala (Played by Kartik Aaryan) and Kainaaz (Played by Alaya F).

To get into the skin of the character, Kartik gained 14 kgs under the supervision of trainer Samir Jaura. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Samir said, "Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it is going to be a task. But his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well-supervised process because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film."

Even Kartik opened up about going through weight gain, "When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role among other preparations, I just wasn't able to worry at that moment, because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir's training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look."

Director Shashanka Ghosh sharing about the film, said, “A romance, A betrayal, An ordinary man turns extraordinary is the story of Freddy. The power of Freddy is its incredible writing of each character, set and background music. This kind of treatment required strong actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. I am so happy to have found Freddy and Kainaaz in them. Freddy will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.